Photo: Tiger Woods Fans Are Loving His Outfit Today

The Match: Champions for Charity, which will pit Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning against Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady, is set to tee off later this afternoon.

Woods and Manning will take on Mickelson and Brady in an 18-hole event for charity. At least $10 million will be raised for coronavirus relief. There’s also a partnership with the ALL IN challenge and there will be various challenges for more charity on the course.

The Match will be played at Medalist Golf Club in Florida. Bad weather is expected to hit that area of South Florida this afternoon, but hopefully it’ll hold off.

Golf fans surely can’t wait to see some actual competition. Even Tiger Woods’ classic red outfit has fans excited.

Woods and Mickelson played in a match in 2018 and the left-handed golfer apparently came up with the idea.

“[Producer] Bryan Zuriff and I were the ones who came up with the idea years ago and brought it to CAA and had it developed before we even brought it to Tiger,” Mickelson said on The Dan Patrick Show. “He has a very creative mind and thought the interaction between two other players was going to be an important part of improving our match. When Tiger and I came down the stretch in Vegas, we clammed up. We didn’t talk. We didn’t communicate. We tightened up.”

Hopefully today’s match is a little more entertaining down the stretch.

The Match is set to tee off at 3 p.m. E.T. on TNT, TBS, truTV and HLN.