Photo: Tiger Woods Locked In On 1 College Football Game Today

Even while playing in the third round of the Zozo Championship on Saturday, Tiger Woods still found time to watch some college football.

The most thrilling game of the afternoon was Indiana-Penn State, which the Hoosiers won on a two-point conversion in overtime. It was IU’s first win over a top-10 opponent since 1987.

IU-PSU captured the attention of fans nationwide, including Tiger, who is playing this weekend at the Sherwood Golf Course in California. Golf Digest’s Daniel Rapaport shared a photo on Twitter of Woods watching the conclusion of the Hoosiers and the Nittany Lions.

“When the [GOAT] wants to see the finish of the IU-Penn State game, you show it to him,” Rapaport wrote.

When the 🐐 wants to see the finish of the IU-Penn State game, you show it to him. pic.twitter.com/BDoMYyooat — Daniel Rapaport (@Daniel_Rapaport) October 24, 2020

As for actual golf, Woods shot -1 today at the Zozo Championship to move to -3 on the weekend. That’s only good enough to tie for 68th place though, as the leader Justin Thomas is 19-under par.

We’ll see what kind of form Tiger is in when he plays at the Masters three weeks from now.

He’s the defending champion at the event and has won at Augusta five times overall.