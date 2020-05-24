Photo: Tom Brady’s Golf Outfit Is Going Viral Today

Tiger Woods, Peyton Manning, Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady are set to play an 18-hole golf match for charity this afternoon (as long as the Florida weather doesn’t get in the way).

The PGA Tour stars and the legendary NFL quarterbacks are set to compete in “The Match: Champions for Charity” at Medalist Golf Club in Florida.

The 18-hole match will raise at least $10 million for coronavirus relief. The event has also partnered with the ALL IN challenge and there will be various on-course challenges for charity, as well.

It’ll be somewhat odd to see Manning and Brady battling it out on something other than the gridiron. Both quarterbacks are rocking their golf gear on the course this morning.

Brady is going with a very casual look as far as golf is concerned: Non-tucked in polo and some high dark socks with white shoes.

Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning vs. Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady in “The Match: Champions for Charity” today at 2 ET. The four sports’ legends will square off in an 18-hole match and make a combined $10 million donation to COVID-19 relief efforts. 📸 @pgatour. pic.twitter.com/U3b629FA1e — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 24, 2020

As pointed out by The Big Lead, golf purists might not be huge fans of Brady’s on-course look. But. hey, this is just a match for charity in the hot Florida sun. Brady doesn’t have to tuck his shirt in if he doesn’t want to.

The Match is set to tee off at 3 p.m. E.T.

It will be televised on TNT, TBS, truTV and HLN beginning at 3 p.m. E.T.

Who are you taking: Tiger and Peyton or Phil and Brady?