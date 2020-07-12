Photo: Trophy For Workday Charity Open Is Going Viral

Justin Thomas and Collin Morikawa are currently in a heated playoff at the Workday Charity Open today, both battling to claim their latest trophy.

But the trophy for winning the event has been garnering just as much attention as Thomas’ sensational 18th hole putt. Following the event, Brendan Quinn of The Athletic found the trophy and was far from impressed with it.

What Quinn discovered was pretty much… a glass bowl on a pedestal. No crown, no metal accompanying it, just a wooden base underneath. Considering that the Workday Charity Open was a one-off event, there was probably a bit of a hurry to get something worth competing for.

But Quinn had a pretty apt description of the trophy when he posted the photo on Twitter. He compared it to something a Workday employee might find in a china cabinet. Ouch.

“Here’s the trophy for this nascent, one-off event,” Quinn wrote. “I assume some exec at Workday just grabbed it from the china cabinet.”

For the record, we did a quick Google search for “decorative glass bowl” and found this nearly-identical one on Amazon for $40 as the first result.

The Workday Charity Open is a one-time replacement for the John Deere Classic. It also serves as a tune-up for next week’s Memorial Tournament at the same course.

Hopefully they don’t misplace the Memorial trophy. It’d be a shame if they had to call Amazon Same-Day delivery to get it delivered to the winner.