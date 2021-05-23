Photos: Jena Sims Celebrates Anniversary To Brooks Koepka

The final round of the 2021 PGA Championship is underway at Kiawah Island. Brooks Koepka is one of the golfers in contention, and his fiancée Jena Sims is there to support him.

This is a huge weekend for the couple. In addition to Koepka having a chance to win his third PGA Championship, it is also their fourth anniversary.

Jena Sims has been commemorating the occasion on her Instagram story today.

Koepka and Sims have been together for all four of his major championships. The pair got engaged earlier this spring.

Heading into today’s final round, Koepka sits at -6 for the tournament, one stroke behind leader Phil Mickelson. He is one stroke ahead of Louis Oosthuizen.

Koepka and Mickelson will tee off at 2:30 p.m. ET. It would be incredible to see a battle between one of golf’s most recent stars and the old lefthander, who hasn’t won a major in eight years and hasn’t registered a top-five finish in one since finishing tied for second at The Open Championship in 2016.

You can catch all of the action from the final day of the 2021 PGA Championship on CBS and ESPN.