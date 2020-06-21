Photos: Brooks Koepka, Girlfriend Jena Sims Celebrate Anniversary

The third week of June is usually a good time for Brooks Koepka.

Koepka, a four-time major champion, has twice won the U.S. Open at this time of the year. He won the major tournament in back-to-back years in 2017 and ’18 and finished in second place at the event in 2019.

The star golfer won’t be adding another major tournament win this weekend, as the U.S. Open has been pushed back, but he’s in contention at RBC Heritage.

Koepka, 30, has made a big run in the final round. He’s at -17, two strokes behind the leader, with four holes to play. We’ll see if he can make the big final push he needs to notch a PGA Tour win.

It’s been a weird year for Koepka and the rest of the golf world. Like everyone else, they weren’t able to do much from March until June.

Thankfully for Koepka, he was able to spend his quarantine with his girlfriend, model Jena Sims. The happy couple celebrated their anniversary before the PGA Tour re-started earlier this month.

“Celebrating 3 years (and some change),” Jena Sims wrote on Instagram.

Brooks and Jena’s quarantine included a rough haircut, but the rest of the time was likely pretty enjoyable.

The final round of the RBC Heritage in South Carolina is being televised on CBS.