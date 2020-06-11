Photos: Brooks Koepka’s New Golf Look Is Going Viral

Brooks Koepka and the rest of the PGA Tour are set to return to action this weekend.

The Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial is teeing off this morning. Koepka, 30, is not the outright favorite (that would be Rory McIlroy) but he’s expected to contend at the top of the leaderboard.

“At the Players, it was starting to come around,” Koepka said of his swing, per Golf.com. “But right now it’s a million times better. The swing feels like it’s in a great spot. I’m controlling the ball flights, controlling spin, yardages, putting it good, chipping it good. I feel like a new person, honestly. The way I’m able to move right now is a lot better than I was three months ago, four months ago, and I’m excited. It really is going to be fun to tee it up.”

Koepka has unveiled a new facial hair look ahead of this weekend’s tournament, as well. He’s rocking quite the mustache.

“Super excited to be back on the course tomorrow,” said Koepka, who shared a photo of his new look on Twitter.

Super excited to be back on the course tomorrow 👨🏻 pic.twitter.com/1UgPzQtrpy — Brooks Koepka (@BKoepka) June 10, 2020

Koepka has been rocking the mustache for most of the quarantine. Will it help him out on the golf course today?

We’ll find out soon.

Koepka is set to tee off at 2:06 p.m. E.T.