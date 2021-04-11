The Spun

Photos: Meet The Girlfriend Of Masters Contender Will Zalatoris

Masters contender Will Zalatoris on Sunday at The Masters.AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 10: Will Zalatoris of the United States walks up the fifth hole during the third round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 10, 2021 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Will Zalatoris is the name to watch on the final day of The Masters on Sunday.

A close friend of former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo, Zalatoris is currently all alone in second place in the final round of The Masters. Zalatoris, 24, is currently -8 on the tournament. He’s through one hole on Sunday, trailing the leader, Hideki Matsuyama, by three strokes.

“Will’s like a little brother to me,’’ Romo told the New York Post. “I’m obviously a little nervous rooting for him this weekend, so I’m really excited.’’

According to Jim Nantz, Romo has been predicting Zalatoris’ success for a while.

“I told people two years ago when he didn’t even have status on the Korn Ferry Tour, ‘I think he’s a top-20 player in the world right now,’’’ Romo said. “Everyone laughed at me, but I said, ‘It’s just a matter of time.’ And you’re seeing it play out pretty quickly in front of the world stage this weekend.’’

We could get to see Zalatoris having a special moment on the 18th green on Sunday. He’s reportedly dating Caitlin Sellers. 

The couple has reportedly been together for three-plus years. Sellers reportedly has two degrees, one from Texas and one from Wake Forest.

Perhaps we’ll get a special final round from Zalatoris on Sunday.

The final round of The Masters is currently airing on CBS.


