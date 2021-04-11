Photos: Meet The Girlfriend Of Masters Contender Will Zalatoris

Will Zalatoris is the name to watch on the final day of The Masters on Sunday.

A close friend of former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo, Zalatoris is currently all alone in second place in the final round of The Masters. Zalatoris, 24, is currently -8 on the tournament. He’s through one hole on Sunday, trailing the leader, Hideki Matsuyama, by three strokes.

“Will’s like a little brother to me,’’ Romo told the New York Post. “I’m obviously a little nervous rooting for him this weekend, so I’m really excited.’’

According to Jim Nantz, Romo has been predicting Zalatoris’ success for a while.

“I told people two years ago when he didn’t even have status on the Korn Ferry Tour, ‘I think he’s a top-20 player in the world right now,’’’ Romo said. “Everyone laughed at me, but I said, ‘It’s just a matter of time.’ And you’re seeing it play out pretty quickly in front of the world stage this weekend.’’

We could get to see Zalatoris having a special moment on the 18th green on Sunday. He’s reportedly dating Caitlin Sellers.

The couple has reportedly been together for three-plus years. Sellers reportedly has two degrees, one from Texas and one from Wake Forest.

Perhaps we’ll get a special final round from Zalatoris on Sunday.

The final round of The Masters is currently airing on CBS.