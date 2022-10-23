Photos: Golf Star's Best 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Shots
The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue has featured plenty of prominent athletes from a variety of sports, including soccer, tennis, swimming, basketball and more.
Golf hasn't been featured too much, though.
However, professional golfer Natalie Gulbis has been featured in the iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue "Body Paint" photoshoots.
Some of the shots from the legendary "Body Paint" photoshoot have gone viral.
Some of Gulbis' top shots have gone viral on social media, as well, over the years.
The golf star plays on the LPGA Tour.
