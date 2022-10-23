Photos: Golf Star's Best 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Shots

NAPLES, FL - NOVEMBER 23: Natalie Gulbis acknowledges the crowd on the 17th hole during the third round of the CME Group Titleholders at Tiburon Golf Club on November 23, 2013 in Naples, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images) Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue has featured plenty of prominent athletes from a variety of sports, including soccer, tennis, swimming, basketball and more.

Golf hasn't been featured too much, though.

However, professional golfer Natalie Gulbis has been featured in the iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue "Body Paint" photoshoots.

Some of the shots from the legendary "Body Paint" photoshoot have gone viral.

Some of Gulbis' top shots have gone viral on social media, as well, over the years.

The golf star plays on the LPGA Tour.

