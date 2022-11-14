Photos: Golf Star's Top 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Shots

NAPLES, FL - NOVEMBER 23: Natalie Gulbis acknowledges the crowd on the 17th hole during the third round of the CME Group Titleholders at Tiburon Golf Club on November 23, 2013 in Naples, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images) Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue has featured plenty of notable athletes over the years, from soccer stars to basketball players to Olympic medalists.

There haven't been too many golf stars, though.

Natalie Gulbis changed that.

The LPGA golf star posed in "Body Paint" for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue. Some of her top shots have gone viral on social media.

Gulbis was thrilled to join the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue family after her photoshoot.

Gulbis, who has close to 200,000 followers on social media, continues to play.

She's still in pretty elite shape, as well.

You can view more from Gulbis and the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue here.