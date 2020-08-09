Photos: Golfer’s Bold PGA Championship Outfit Is Going Viral

Entering Day 4 of the PGA Championship at five-over par, Erik van Rooyen had plenty of reason to not care how he looked.

But van Rooyen’s bold wardrobe choice for the event is attracting all kinds of attention anyway. Footage of the Dutch golfer reveals that he’s wearing a blue camo hooded sweatshirt and slim jogger golf pants.

It’s not the first time this weekend that van Rooyen has been donning relaxed clothing on the course. He wore another sweatshirt on Saturday, earning the ire of a handful of fans who saw him play.

People who have seen him take the course today though have a very different impression. Van Rooyen has made quite a number of new fans and stans who love his bold wardrobe choice.

I've watched Erik van Rooyen for two seconds and I'm already a fan. Just look at that style. pic.twitter.com/gN5xhgesAx — Christian Manoukian (@cvmanouk) August 9, 2020

“Erik van Rooyen is golfing in a hoodie and I’m here for it,” one fan wrote.

“Erik Van Rooyen’s joggers and hoodie are so not major championship golf but I LOVE IT,” said another.

“I’ve watched golf for like 2 seconds but I’ve seen all I need to become an Erik van Rooyen stan,” a third said.

Van Rooyen made the cut for the PGA Championship thanks in no small part to an incredible birdie straight out of the bunker. But on Day 3 he went four over par, knocking him out of top-10 contention.

It’s worth noting that van Rooyen is sponsored by Greyson clothing, and is wearing their apparel at the tour.

Greyson won’t get much better advertising than a viral outfit at the PGA Championship.