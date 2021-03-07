The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Photos: Meet Lee Westwood’s Caddie, His Fiancee Helen

Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship - Day OneABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - JANUARY 21: Lee Westwood of England and caddie Helen Storey look ahead during Day One of the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship at Abu Dhabi Golf Club on January 21, 2021 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Lee Westwood nearly pulled off a massive victory at the Arnold Palmer Invitational on Sunday evening.

The 47-year-old U.K. native finished the tournament at -10. He finished one stroke behind the winner, Bryson DeChambeau, who finished at -11.

The tournament came down to the final hole – and putt. Westwood was able to make a tough par on No. 18, setting up a win-or-tie putt for DeChambeau. The powerful golfer was able to make his putt for the win, though.

DeChambeau is now at the top of the leaderboard for the season.

But it was a big tournament for Lee Westwood too. He finished second overall at the tournament and has been playing some really good golf as of late.

Westwood surely credits his caddie for much of his performance. His caddie is Helen Storey, who also happens to be his fiancee.

“When I start to get carried away with myself — you know in the majors and stuff like that — she says it’s just another walk around a big green field, really,” Westwood said in December.

“It’s the sort of thing I need, to simplify everything. Because that’s what it is, just another green field.”

It was very cool to see Lee and Helen down the stretch on Sunday.

Helen has been on Lee’s bag for a couple of years. Clearly, the bold move has worked.

The duo wasn’t able to get a tournament win on Sunday, but you can expect them to contend at the four majors later this year.


About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.