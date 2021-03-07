Photos: Meet Lee Westwood’s Caddie, His Fiancee Helen

Lee Westwood nearly pulled off a massive victory at the Arnold Palmer Invitational on Sunday evening.

The 47-year-old U.K. native finished the tournament at -10. He finished one stroke behind the winner, Bryson DeChambeau, who finished at -11.

The tournament came down to the final hole – and putt. Westwood was able to make a tough par on No. 18, setting up a win-or-tie putt for DeChambeau. The powerful golfer was able to make his putt for the win, though.

DeChambeau is now at the top of the leaderboard for the season.

But it was a big tournament for Lee Westwood too. He finished second overall at the tournament and has been playing some really good golf as of late.

Westwood surely credits his caddie for much of his performance. His caddie is Helen Storey, who also happens to be his fiancee.

“When I start to get carried away with myself — you know in the majors and stuff like that — she says it’s just another walk around a big green field, really,” Westwood said in December.

“It’s the sort of thing I need, to simplify everything. Because that’s what it is, just another green field.”

It was very cool to see Lee and Helen down the stretch on Sunday.

He's trying to make golf history. His girlfriend is his caddie. Lee Westwood and Helen Storey could become the stars of #TheOpen. https://t.co/gcUYswmJeY — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) July 20, 2019

Helen has been on Lee’s bag for a couple of years. Clearly, the bold move has worked.

"Lee wanted to work differently to everything we had ever done, which basically meant me just carrying the bag." Billy Foster will no longer be on the bag for Lee Westwood and Westwood's girlfriend, Helen Storey, will take over.https://t.co/5gbglvkIYS pic.twitter.com/WVPpxWyFO8 — Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) November 12, 2018

The duo wasn’t able to get a tournament win on Sunday, but you can expect them to contend at the four majors later this year.