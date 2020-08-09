Photos: Meet Dustin Johnson’s Fiancee, Paulina Gretzky

Sunday evening could be a celebratory one for Dustin Johnson and his longtime fiancee, Paulina Gretzky.

The PGA Tour star is in the lead heading into the final round of the PGA Championship. Johnson is one stroke up on the field heading into Sunday’s round.

“I’m going to have to play good golf if I want to win. It’s simple,” Johnson said following his round. “I’ve got to hit a lot of fairways and a lot of greens. If I can do that tomorrow, I’m going to have a good chance coming down the stretch.

“I’m just going to have to do what I did today. Just get it done.”

Johnson, 36, has one career major. He won the 2016 U.S. Open. Johnson and Gretzky had fun celebrating that one and another celebration could be in store for tonight.

Gretzky, of course, is the daughter of the NHL legend. She’s been with Johnson since 2013 and the couple has two children together.

Paulina Gretzky has shared several photos of the happy couple on Instagram over the years. They go especially all-out on Halloween.

Johnson is scheduled to tee off in his final round on Sunday at 4:50 p.m. E.T. His final round will be televised on CBS.