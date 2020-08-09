The Spun

Photos: Meet Dustin Johnson’s Fiancee, Paulina Gretzky

Paulina Gretzky in a caddie outfit at the Masters.AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 06: Dustin Johnson of the United States and Paulina Gretzky attend the Par 3 Contest prior to the start of the 2016 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 6, 2016 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Sunday evening could be a celebratory one for Dustin Johnson and his longtime fiancee, Paulina Gretzky.

The PGA Tour star is in the lead heading into the final round of the PGA Championship. Johnson is one stroke up on the field heading into Sunday’s round.

“I’m going to have to play good golf if I want to win. It’s simple,” Johnson said following his round. “I’ve got to hit a lot of fairways and a lot of greens. If I can do that tomorrow, I’m going to have a good chance coming down the stretch.

“I’m just going to have to do what I did today. Just get it done.”

Johnson, 36, has one career major. He won the 2016 U.S. Open. Johnson and Gretzky had fun celebrating that one and another celebration could be in store for tonight.

Gretzky, of course, is the daughter of the NHL legend. She’s been with Johnson since 2013 and the couple has two children together.

View this post on Instagram

Social Distancing with @funboy 🐆

A post shared by Paulina Gretzky (@paulinagretzky) on

Paulina Gretzky has shared several photos of the happy couple on Instagram over the years. They go especially all-out on Halloween.

View this post on Instagram

🏀📣 @djohnsonpga

A post shared by Paulina Gretzky (@paulinagretzky) on

View this post on Instagram

Bring it on 📣

A post shared by Paulina Gretzky (@paulinagretzky) on

View this post on Instagram

Bae Watch 🚩

A post shared by Paulina Gretzky (@paulinagretzky) on

Johnson is scheduled to tee off in his final round on Sunday at 4:50 p.m. E.T. His final round will be televised on CBS.


