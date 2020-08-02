Photos: Meet Justin Thomas’ Girlfriend, Jillian Wisniewski

Sunday night looks like it’ll be a celebratory one for the Justin Thomas household.

Thomas, 27, is two holes away from securing a win at the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee.

The PGA Tour star -13 through 16 holes. Thomas, the 2017 PGA Championship winner, is two strokes up on Brooks Koepka, who’s -11 for the day.

Thomas has 12 PGA Tour wins. It looks like he’s going to be adding No. 13 on Sunday evening. Thomas and his girlfriend, Jillian Wisniewski, should have a celebratory night.

The happy couple has been dating for several years. They went viral back in 2017 when they celebrated Thomas’ PGA Championship win.

Thomas has shared several photos of the happy couple on Instagram.

Thomas has recently been playing with a substitute caddie. His regular caddie, Jimmy Johnson, suffered from dizziness at The Memorial two weeks ago.

“His first test came back was fine,” Thomas said of his caddie. “He’s fine when he’s inside and not in the severe heat like that. The big thing is we’re just trying to figure out what it is or if there’s something in particular, whether it’s some medicine he takes. More often than not, it’s not something crazy major. It’s just like I told him and I think that he’s figuring out, it’s a lot bigger than caddying. It’s about his health.

“I love Jimmy to death, he’s part of the family and I want him over anybody else in the world on my bag for the rest of my career, but if it means his health, then that’s what it is. So that’s what he’s trying to fix so that he can get himself better first and foremost, and then caddying is just a bonus.”

Thomas is currently going for the win on CBS.