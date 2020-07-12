Photos: Meet The Girlfriend Of PGA Tour Star Justin Thomas

Justin Thomas could be in line for another win on the PGA Tour this afternoon.

Thomas, the 2017 PGA Championship winner, is in the lead at the Workday Charity Open. Thomas is -19 for the tournament, one stroke up on Collin Morikawa.

It could be a celebratory day for Thomas, who has 12 wins on the PGA Tour. Thomas could get the win and carry some serious momentum into next weekend’s Memorial tournament, which has a huge field – including Tiger Woods.

“I think he was starting to get a little sassy,” Thomas said jokingly of Woods. “I was telling him he’s scared to come out and play against all of us when he’s sitting at home, just trying to give him a hard time.”

For now, though, Thomas is simply worrying about today’s round. He’s in line for another win on the PGA Tour. Perhaps he’ll be celebrating later today with his girlfriend, Jillian Wisniewski.

The happy couple has been dating for several years. They went viral back in 2017 when they celebrated Thomas’ PGA Championship win.

Thomas has shared several photos of the happy couple on Instagram.

Thomas is hoping to enjoy another special moment later this afternoon.

“I knew that I was playing well, so I just needed to keep doing what I was doing to try to move up one by one,” Thomas said before Sunday’s round. “I couldn’t get to 14 unless I got to 12 first and I couldn’t get to 15 unless I got to 13. Just kind of keep making my way up one step at a time, or one birdie at a time.”

The final round of the tournament is being televised on CBS Sports’ app.