Photos: Meet The Private Ex-Husband Of Paige Spiranac

Paige Spiranac puts it all out there on social media, though the former professional golfer turned sports media star likes to keep her personal life private.

That is obviously a very respectable position.

However, Spiranac was previously married and news of her divorce leaked to the media.

“I do get this question a lot so I do want to address it. I was married,” Spiranac said during an Instagram Q&A. “I am no longer married and if you could just respect my privacy it would mean a lot to me.”

The former University of Arizona and San Diego State golfer was married to a former baseball player and fitness guru.

LAS VEGAS, NV - APRIL 20: Professional golfer Paige Spiranac (L) and Steven Tinoco attend the 2017 Derek Jeter Celebrity Invitational gala at the Aria Resort & Casino on April 20, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)

Paige and Steven met at the start of the golfer's career.

“I met him at the start of my career, so we have done this entire thing together. He is so understanding and knows this is a business for me,” she said.

Paige and Steven got married in 2016, but later divorced and now live separate lives. Paige works in sports media, while Steven works in fitness.

We wish both Paige and Steven all the best moving forward with their individual relationships.