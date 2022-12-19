Photos: Meet The Athlete Tiger Woods' Ex-Wife Is Dating

PALO ALTO, CA - NOVEMBER 21: Honorary Standford Cardinal captain Tiger Woods his daugher, Sam, and wife, Elin Nordegren, stand on the sidelines before the Cardinal game against the California Bears at Stanford Stadium on November 21, 2009 in Palo Alto, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images) Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Tiger Woods and his son, Charlie Woods, gave Elin Nordegren a special shoutout on NBC Sports on Saturday.

Elin Nordegren, who was married to Tiger Woods in the 2000s, gave birth to a new child on Thursday.

"Before the round started, Tiger asked NBC/Peacock to have a camera by the first tee. After he and Charlie hit their tee shots, they looked into the camera and congratulated Elin, Tiger’s ex-wife and Charlie’s mom. She gave birth to a baby this past Thursday," Jason Sobel tweeted.

Good for Tiger and Charlie.

Tiger Woods' ex-wife has reportedly been dating another former athlete since 2019.

Elin has reportedly been in a relationship with former NFL tight end Jordan Cameron. The former USC Trojans football player played in the league for several years, before ultimately retiring.

MIAMI GARDENS, FL - SEPTEMBER 01: Jordan Cameron #84 of the Miami Dolphins looks on during a preseason game against the Tennessee Titans at Hard Rock Stadium on September 1, 2016 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images) Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Cameron, 34, has reportedly been dating Nordegren since 2019. He played in the NFL from 2011-16, making the Pro Bowl back in 2013. He had more than 2,000 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns over the course of his career.

The former NFL tight end played for the Browns and the Dolphins.

Elin, meanwhile, was married to Tiger Woods from 2004-10. They had two children together, ultimately divorcing following the nasty cheating scandal.

Thankfully, both Tiger and Elin appear to be on good terms now. They are raising their children together.

Congrats to Elin on the birth of her latest child.