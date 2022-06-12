Photos: Meet The Ex-Husband Of Golf Star Paige Spiranac

Former professional golfer turned sports media personality Paige Spiranac doesn't divulge much from her personal life. However, Spiranac recently opened up about her divorce.

The former University of Arizona and San Diego State University golfer shed light on her divorce during a recent episode of her podcast, "Playing A Round."

“As you guys know, I am divorced,” said Spiranac. “I wasn’t married for very long and I think that when I initially got divorced, I said I will never get married ever again.”

Spiranac said she could see herself getting married again.

“Now, when I think about it, yes I definitely think I do want to remarry and I’ve learned so many things. I believe in love and I don’t want to have one not great experience ruin a great experience moving forward. So I’d be much smarter about it this time and not rush the process but really enjoy everything there is to like planning the wedding. Gosh, I love the cake-testing, that was really fun, finding a dress and being able to share it,” Spiranac said.

“I think before, I kept my private life so private. I definitely want to do that again, but I almost felt like I was hiding it in a way and I don’t want to do that again. I believe in love marriage and soulmates. I believe in finding your person and all of that. I don’t think you should ever let a bad experience taint a good experience in your life.”

LAS VEGAS, NV - APRIL 20: Professional golfer Paige Spiranac (L) and Steven Tinoco attend the 2017 Derek Jeter Celebrity Invitational gala at the Aria Resort & Casino on April 20, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)

Spiranac was married to Steven Tinoco, a professional trainer. They got married in 2018. It's unclear when exactly they split up, but Spiranac first shared the news earlier this year.

The former professional golf star revealed she was making big life changes after the divorce.

We wish all the best to Paige and Steven moving forward. Divorce is never easy.