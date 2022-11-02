Photos: Meet The Ex-Husband Of Media Star Paige Spiranac

Former professional golfer turned sports media personality Paige Spiranac continues to grow her platform.

The former University of Arizona and San Diego State University golfer has amassed millions of followers on social media - and that number continues to grow.

Spiranac, who's branched out to cover other sports, rather than just golf, recently went viral on social media for her 2022 Halloween costume.

It's pretty great.

Spiranac, who has millions of followers across platforms, likes to keep her personal life pretty private. However, she has opened up about one tough aspect of her personal life.

The former college golfer has gotten divorced.

Spiranac was previously married to a former athlete and trainer named Steven.

“I do get this question a lot so I do want to address it. I was married,” Spiranac said during an Instagram Q&A. “I am no longer married and if you could just respect my privacy it would mean a lot to me.”

LAS VEGAS, NV - APRIL 20: Professional golfer Paige Spiranac (L) and Steven Tinoco attend the 2017 Derek Jeter Celebrity Invitational gala at the Aria Resort & Casino on April 20, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)

Paige and Steven met at the start of her professional career.

“I met him at the start of my career, so we have done this entire thing together. He is so understanding and knows this is a business for me,” she said.

The couple got married back in 2016, but has since gotten divorced.

Steven previously played college baseball and has since worked as a trainer.

We wish them both the best.