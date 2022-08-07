Photos: Meet The Ex-Wife Of Golf Legend Greg Norman

AL MUROOJ, SAUDI ARABIA - FEBRUARY 01: Greg Norman, CEO of Liv Golf Investments talks to the media during a practice round prior to the PIF Saudi International at Royal Greens Golf & Country Club on February 01, 2022 in Al Murooj, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Oisin Keniry/Getty Images) Oisin Keniry/Getty Images

Few athlete divorces, if any, have garnered more attention than the divorce of Greg Norman and Laura Andrassy.

Norman and Andrassy split in 2007, following more than two decades of marriage.

The golf legend and his ex-wife were married in 1981. They were together until 2007.

SANDWICH, ENGLAND - JULY 1993: Greg Norman of Australia poses with the Claret Jug and wife Laura following his victory during the 122nd Open Championship held at Royal St George's Golf Club from July 15-18,1993 in Sandwich, Kent, England.

The Street had more details on the divorce:

This split was particularly messy: Andrassy dished to an Australian newspaper that tennis star and friend-of-the-family Chris Evert (see above) got between them. "I have never seen anything like it," she told Sydney's Sunday Telegraph. "I never would have thought anyone would be so aggressive in front of me like I didn't exist. . . I really don't have a lot of respect for her as a woman."

Laura reportedly received more than $100 million as part of the divorce settlement.

Andy Mill, Chris Evert, Laura and Greg Norman. In its 12th Year, the Chris Evert Pro-Celebrity Tennis Classic has become one of the most popular and successful charity fund-raising events in Florida.

Greg Norman, of course, is now leading up the new LIV Golf tour, which is being pushed by money out of Saudi Arabia.