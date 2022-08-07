Photos: Meet The Ex-Wife Of Golf Legend Greg Norman
Few athlete divorces, if any, have garnered more attention than the divorce of Greg Norman and Laura Andrassy.
Norman and Andrassy split in 2007, following more than two decades of marriage.
The golf legend and his ex-wife were married in 1981. They were together until 2007.
The Street had more details on the divorce:
This split was particularly messy: Andrassy dished to an Australian newspaper that tennis star and friend-of-the-family Chris Evert (see above) got between them. "I have never seen anything like it," she told Sydney's Sunday Telegraph. "I never would have thought anyone would be so aggressive in front of me like I didn't exist. . . I really don't have a lot of respect for her as a woman."
Laura reportedly received more than $100 million as part of the divorce settlement.
Greg Norman, of course, is now leading up the new LIV Golf tour, which is being pushed by money out of Saudi Arabia.