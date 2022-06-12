Photos: Meet The Ex-Wife Of Golf Legend Tiger Woods

TULSA, OKLAHOMA - MAY 20: Tiger Woods of the United States reacts on the 14th tee during the second round of the 2022 PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on May 20, 2022 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images) Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Tiger Woods made headlines this week, when Forbes announced that the legendary golfer had reached billionaire status.

Woods, the 15-time major champion, has made a lot of money, both on and off the golf course.

The legendary golfer's billionaire accomplishment is even more impressive when you consider that he had to give his ex-wife, Ellen, a lot of his money in divorce.

Woods and Nordegren were married from 2004-10. They were divorced following Woods' cheating scandal that peaked with an alleged driveway incident.

PALO ALTO, CA - NOVEMBER 21: Honorary Standford Cardinal captain Tiger Woods his daugher, Sam, and wife, Elin Nordegren, stand on the sidelines before the Cardinal game against the California Bears at Stanford Stadium on November 21, 2009 in Palo Alto, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images) Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Tiger and Ellen have two kids together.

While the divorce and cheating scandal was ugly, we've since seen Tiger and Ellen co-parent together.

Their youngest child, a son named Charlie, has made headlines for his golf pursuits with his dad.

ORLANDO, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 20: Sam Woods, daughter of Tiger Woods of the United States, and her mother Elin Nordegren look on during the final round of the PNC Championship at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club Orlando on December 20, 2020 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images) Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Tiger and Ellen first met during the 2001 Open Championship. Woods reportedly pursued her for a while, before they were married in 2004.

ORLANDO, FL - MARCH 14: Elin Woods watches Tiger Woods from the gallery during the second round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill Club and Lodge on March 14, 2008 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Scott A. Miller/Getty Images) Scott A. Miller/Getty Images

The couple reportedly broke up during December of 2009, when Woods' cheating scandal became public.

Ellen has since had a third child, with former NFL player Jordan Cameron.