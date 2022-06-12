Photos: Meet The Ex-Wife Of Golf Legend Tiger Woods
Tiger Woods made headlines this week, when Forbes announced that the legendary golfer had reached billionaire status.
Woods, the 15-time major champion, has made a lot of money, both on and off the golf course.
The legendary golfer's billionaire accomplishment is even more impressive when you consider that he had to give his ex-wife, Ellen, a lot of his money in divorce.
Woods and Nordegren were married from 2004-10. They were divorced following Woods' cheating scandal that peaked with an alleged driveway incident.
Tiger and Ellen have two kids together.
While the divorce and cheating scandal was ugly, we've since seen Tiger and Ellen co-parent together.
Their youngest child, a son named Charlie, has made headlines for his golf pursuits with his dad.
Tiger and Ellen first met during the 2001 Open Championship. Woods reportedly pursued her for a while, before they were married in 2004.
The couple reportedly broke up during December of 2009, when Woods' cheating scandal became public.
Ellen has since had a third child, with former NFL player Jordan Cameron.