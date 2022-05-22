Photos: Meet The Girlfriend Of PGA Star Will Zalatoris

TULSA, OKLAHOMA - MAY 22: Will Zalatoris of the United States plays his shot on the first hole during the final round of the 2022 PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on May 22, 2022 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images) Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Will Zalatoris nearly won The Masters in 2021, finishing in second place in the major tournament. The Happy Gilmore caddie lookalike could be on his way to winning major No. 1 on Sunday, though.

Zalatoris is currently tied for the lead at the PGA Championship. He's -8 for the tournament through five holes on Sunday afternoon.

Winning the PGA Championship would obviously be a massive step for the Texas native.

We could be seeing Will and his girlfriend, Caitlin, celebrating off the 18th green later on Sunday.

Will paid tribute to his girlfriend on social media last fall after winning Rookie of the Year.

"Thank you everyone for the kind words for winning Rookie of the Year. What a really cool way to end a wild ride from 2020-2021. This wouldn’t be possible without the support of this special girl, my family, my team, and my sponsors. Excited and motivated as ever to make 2021-2022 even better," he wrote.

Will and Caitlin have reportedly been dating since 2018. They are currently engaged to be married.

The PGA Tour star proposed to his then-girlfriend last April.

"Best day of my life. I love you," he wrote.

Will and Caitlin like to keep their relationship pretty private, though the PGA Tour star has shared a couple of celebratory photos of his fiancee on social media.

We could be seeing a major celebration from Will and Caitlin later on Sunday evening.

The final round of the PGA Championship is airing on CBS.