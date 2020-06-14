Photos: Meet The Girlfriend Of PGA Tour Golfer Daniel Berger

We officially have a new co-leader on Sunday at the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Golf Course in Fort Worth, Texas.

Daniel Berger, 27, has surged up to the top of the leaderboard on Sunday. He’s gotten to -14 on the tournament, tied with Xander Schauffele. There’s plenty of golf to be played, too.

The new co-leader played collegiately at Florida State. He turned pro in 2013 and joined the PGA Tour in 2014-15.

Berger has two career PGA Tour wins. He won the FedEx St. Jude Classic in 2016 and ’17. Berger is going for win No. 3 this afternoon.

With a win, Berger should celebrate with his longtime girlfriend, Tori Slater. Berger posted a heartfelt message for his significant other on Valentine’s Day.

Slater has been spotted supporting Berger at several notable golf tournaments, including the Presidents Cup and The Masters.

The Sun had some details on Tori Slater’s interests outside of golf:

Victoria – known as Tori – Slater is a marketing graduate as well as being a lover of golf. She attended the University of Kentucky before moving to Florida Atlantic University to study marketing and business. Slater is now a realtor specializing in Jupiter, Palm Beach Gardens and Tequesta in Florida.

Perhaps we’ll get to see the happy couple celebrating PGA Tour win No. 3 later this evening.

The final round is being televised on CBS.