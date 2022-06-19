Photos: Meet The Girlfriend Of U.S. Open Leader Will Zalatoris

BROOKLINE, MASSACHUSETTS - JUNE 18: Will Zalatoris of the United States plays his shot from the 18th tee during the third round of the 122nd U.S. Open Championship at The Country Club on June 18, 2022 in Brookline, Massachusetts. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images) Andrew Redington/Getty Images

A major championship has eluded Will Zalatoris so far in his professional golf career, but he could change that on Sunday afternoon.

Zalatoris is tied for the lead at the U.S. Open heading into the final round on Sunday afternoon. He's at -4 for the tournament heading into his final 18 holes.

While Zalatoris has a couple of second-place finishes at the majors, he's yet to win one. That could change on Sunday afternoon with a big final round.

Perhaps we'll see Will and his longtime girlfriend, Caitlin, celebrating off the 18th green later on Sunday.

Will showed love to Caitlin on Instagram after winning Rookie of the Year.

"Thank you everyone for the kind words for winning Rookie of the Year. What a really cool way to end a wild ride from 2020-2021. This wouldn’t be possible without the support of this special girl, my family, my team, and my sponsors. Excited and motivated as ever to make 2021-2022 even better," he wrote.

Will and Caitlin are now engaged.

The PGA Tour star proposed to his then-girlfriend last April.

"Best day of my life. I love you," he wrote.

Will and Caitlin have shared some cool moments over the course of his professional career, but a major win would certainly come in at No. 1.

We'll find out soon if Will has what it takes to get it done.

The final round of the 2022 U.S Open is currently airing on NBC.