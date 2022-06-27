Photos: Meet The Golfer Named The 'Next Paige Spiranac'

Former professional golfer turned sports media personality Paige Spiranac might have some competition in the golf social media world.

While Spiranac, who played at the University of Arizona and San Diego State before a brief professional career, has more than 3 million followers on Instagram, she could have some competition moving forward.

Claire Hogle, a self-described "huge golf gal," is amassing a big following on social media, too.

Hogle has roughly 500,000 followers on Instagram - a number well shy of Spiranac's 3.4 million. However, Hogle's following continues to grow.

Hogle first gained some attention playing at California State University San Marcos.

"My dad has played golf his entire life so I grew up around it, but I never played or pursued it. In eighth grade, my mom told me that I have to play at least one season of high school golf or else," she told the university website.

"So I played my one season which I prepared all summer for, and I really liked it. I didn't want to at first, but I ended up really liking it and pursued it to take it further."

The Daily Star has dubbed Hogle the "next Paige Spiranac."

Of course, we don't need to compare these two, but the more golf content out there, the better.