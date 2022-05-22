Photos: Meet The Husband Of CBS Reporter Amanda Renner

HOBE SOUND, FLORIDA - MAY 24: On course reporter Amanda Balionis looks on during The Match: Champions For Charity at Medalist Golf Club on May 24, 2020 in Hobe Sound, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images for The Match)

Golf fans probably noticed at some point this year that Amanda Balionis is now going by a new name - Amanda Renner.

Amanda, the sideline reporter for golf's major tournaments on CBS, got married earlier this year. So, she is now Amanda Renner, not Amanda Balionis.

The longtime sports reporter is actually married to a former quarterback.

Amanda and former NFL quarterback Brynn Renner tied the knot earlier this year. Renner played collegiately at North Carolina and had a brief stint in the National Football League.

"10/10 recommend marrying your best friend with all of the people who made you who you are by your side 🤍 3.12.22," she wrote on Instagram.

Brynn Renner, 32, was a top recruit out of Northern Virginia. He committed to play at North Carolina.

The former Tar Heels quarterback went undrafted coming out of college. He bounced around the NFL for a couple of seasons before getting into coaching.

Brynn Renner is currently the quarterbacks coach at FIU.

Amanda and Brynn form quite the sports power couple.

The final round of the PGA Championship, which is being covered by Amanda, is airing on CBS.