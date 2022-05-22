Photos: Meet The Longtime Girlfriend Of Justin Thomas
Justin Thomas is surging up the leaderboard at the PGA Championship on Sunday afternoon.
Thomas is currently only a couple of shots back at the PGA Championship on Sunday afternoon. We could be in line for a tight finish on Sunday.
The 29-year-old golfer could be celebrating a major championship win with his fiancee, Jillian.
Justin and his fiancee, Jillian Wisniewski, have been dating for several years. They announced their engagement late in 2021.
Perhaps we'll be seeing Justin and Jillian celebrating just off the 18th green on Sunday night.
The final round of the 2022 PGA Championship is currently airing on CBS.
Who will emerge with a win?