Photos: Meet The Longtime Girlfriend Of Justin Thomas

KOHLER, WISCONSIN - SEPTEMBER 25: Justin Thomas of team United States reacts on the 17th green during Saturday Morning Foursome Matches of the 43rd Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits on September 25, 2021 in Kohler, Wisconsin. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Justin Thomas is surging up the leaderboard at the PGA Championship on Sunday afternoon.

Thomas is currently only a couple of shots back at the PGA Championship on Sunday afternoon. We could be in line for a tight finish on Sunday.

The 29-year-old golfer could be celebrating a major championship win with his fiancee, Jillian.

Justin and his fiancee, Jillian Wisniewski, have been dating for several years. They announced their engagement late in 2021.

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 10: Justin Thomas of the United States walks with girlfriend Jillian Wisniewski during the Par 3 Contest prior to the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 10, 2019 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 10: Justin Thomas of the United States reacts with girlfriend Jillian Wisniewski during the Par 3 Contest prior to the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 10, 2019 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Perhaps we'll be seeing Justin and Jillian celebrating just off the 18th green on Sunday night.

The final round of the 2022 PGA Championship is currently airing on CBS.

Who will emerge with a win?