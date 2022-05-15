Photos: Meet The Longtime Wife Of PGA Tour Star Phil Mickelson
Phil Mickelson's PGA Tour comeback won't be happening next week.
The 2021 PGA Championship winner was set to make his return to the major tournament next week. Mickelson, who hasn't played since his Saudi League controversy, withdrew from The Masters last month. Now, Mickelson has done the same with the PGA Championship.
The PGA of America announced the news on Friday.
Mickelson announced earlier this year that he was taking some time off to reflect and spend time with family and friends.
The longtime PGA Tour star is married to Amy Mickelson. The couple has three children together. They've been married since 1996.
Phil and Amy have been through a lot together, including a breast cancer battle.
Now, they appear to be dealing with Phil's Saudi League controversy. Amy is surely showing a lot of support for her husband.
Phil was rightly criticized for his comments, but he's had a lot of time to reflect on them.
Hopefully we'll see Mickelson back on the PGA Tour at some point.
Until then, he'll be spending a lot of time with his family and friends.