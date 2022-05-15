Photos: Meet The Longtime Wife Of PGA Tour Star Phil Mickelson

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FL - MAY 10: Phil Mickelson of the United States plays a shot during the first round of THE PLAYERS Championship on the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on May 10, 2018 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Phil Mickelson's PGA Tour comeback won't be happening next week.

The 2021 PGA Championship winner was set to make his return to the major tournament next week. Mickelson, who hasn't played since his Saudi League controversy, withdrew from The Masters last month. Now, Mickelson has done the same with the PGA Championship.

The PGA of America announced the news on Friday.

Mickelson announced earlier this year that he was taking some time off to reflect and spend time with family and friends.

The longtime PGA Tour star is married to Amy Mickelson. The couple has three children together. They've been married since 1996.

Phil and Amy have been through a lot together, including a breast cancer battle.

Now, they appear to be dealing with Phil's Saudi League controversy. Amy is surely showing a lot of support for her husband.

LAS VEGAS, NV - NOVEMBER 23: Phil Mickelson celebrates with his wife Amy after defeating Tiger Woods during The Match: Tiger vs Phil at Shadow Creek Golf Course on November 23, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images for The Match)

AUGUSTA, GA - APRIL 11: Phil Mickelson and Amy Mickelson during the final round of the 2010 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 11, 2010 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images for Golf Week)

SPRINGFIELD, NJ - AUGUST 15: Phil Mickelson is surrounded by his wife, Amy (back), daughters Sophia (L), Evan (C) and Amanda (R) after winning the 2005 PGA Championship with a 4-under par 276 on August 15, 2005 in Springfield, New Jersey. (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

Phil was rightly criticized for his comments, but he's had a lot of time to reflect on them.

Hopefully we'll see Mickelson back on the PGA Tour at some point.

Until then, he'll be spending a lot of time with his family and friends.