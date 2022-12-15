Photos: Meet The 'Paige Spiranac' Of Tennis

Paige Spiranac isn't the only former athlete turned social media influencer making it big.

There are now some other prominent influencers popping up in other sports, including tennis.

Outkick dubbed Rachel Stuhlmann the "Paige Spiranac of tennis" and it's hard to argue with that title.

Rachel played at the University of Missouri. She's since built up a big following as social media's "No. 1 tennis influencer."

The former college tennis player has more than 250,000 followers on social media.

Rachel is currently looking to keep tennis going, but it's tough in the winter months.

"Ok it’s getting too cold to play outside🤣❄️☃️ I get asked a lot what my favorite court surface to play on is. I love them all, and the different movement, ball bounce, and adjustments you have to make for each surface. But for me, it’s a fast, hard indoor court😍 No elements, and it feels/sounds like you are hitting every ball insanely hard😂🎾So yes, I’m excited for indoor tennis season😁 What’s your fav surface?" she wrote.

Rachel is constantly going viral on social media, as the algorithm clearly likes her.

Perhaps we'll see more from Rachel during the Grand Slams in 2023.