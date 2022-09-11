Photos: Meet The Private Ex-Husband Of Paige Spiranac

Paige Spiranac/Instagram.

Paige Spiranac continues to grow her followings on social media. The former professional golfer turned sports media personality is rarely afraid to share an opinion and her followings reflect that.

However, there is one topic Spiranac often shies away from discussing - her personal life.

Naturally, Spiranac doesn't want to delve into personal, private details. However, Spiranac did open up about her tough relationship history.

Spiranac revealed that she has been divorced.

“I do get this question a lot so I do want to address it. I was married,” Spiranac said during an Instagram Q&A. “I am no longer married and if you could just respect my privacy it would mean a lot to me.”

Paige was married to a former baseball player and trainer named Steven.

Steven was selected in the 34th round of the 2010 MLB Draft by the Tampa Bay Rays. He later pursued a career in physical fitness.

“I met him at the start of my career, so we have done this entire thing together. He is so understanding and knows this is a business for me,” she said of her relationship.

LAS VEGAS, NV - APRIL 20: Professional golfer Paige Spiranac (L) and Steven Tinoco attend the 2017 Derek Jeter Celebrity Invitational gala at the Aria Resort & Casino on April 20, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)

The couple reportedly got engaged in 2016, though ultimately ended up separating.

We wish Paige and Steven all the best moving forward.