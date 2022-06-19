Photos: Meet The Rumored Girlfriend Of Matt Fitzpatrick

MAMARONECK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 18: Matt Fitzpatrick of England plays an approach shot on the fifth hole during the second round of the 120th U.S. Open Championship on September 18, 2020 at Winged Foot Golf Club in Mamaroneck, New York. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Matthew Fitzpatrick could be on the verge of a major championship on Sunday afternoon.

The English golfer is leading the U.S. Open with just a couple of holes to play on Sunday afternoon.

Fitzpatrick, 27, is leading the field at -6. He's through 15 holes and he's one up on Scottie Scheffler and two strokes up on Will Zalatoris.

We should be in store for a fun finish on NBC.

While Fitzpatrick's dating life has been pretty private, he was rumored to be dating tennis player Deniz Khazan.

Khazan is a Ukraine native.

Fitzpatrick spoke about her harrowing past couple of months due to the war with Russia.

"She was telling me about her gran who had a couple of strokes recently and can hardly walk, so she can’t go anywhere," he told Sportsmail.

"Then she told me about her uncle who had just packed his bags and was off to fight tomorrow.

"I was sitting there in Florida ready to practice and it hit me, the contrast between the fact he might never come back and what I do."

Perhaps we'll get to see Fitzpatrick celebrating on the 18th green later on Sunday evening.

The final round of the 2022 U.S. Open is airing on NBC.