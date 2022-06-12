Photos: Meet The Wife Of Controversial Star Phil Mickelson
Phil Mickelson has officially left the PGA Tour for LIV Golf and he's reportedly getting huge money to do it.
The controversial decision is reportedly putting a lot of money in Mickelson's pockets. He's reportedly agreed to a nine-figure deal with the new LIV Golf Tour.
Mickelson will be getting more money and more time with his family as a result of his controversial decision.
The longtime PGA Tour star has been married to his wife, Amy, since 1996.
Phil and Amy have been married for 25-plus years. The happy couple has been through a lot together, including a breast cancer battle for Amy.
The prominent golf couple has three children together.
Phil competed in his first LIV Golf event this past weekend. He's reportedly set to compete in the U.S. Open next weekend.
Perhaps we'll see the Mickelson family in attendance.
It will be interesting to see how this all plays out for Mickelson, but he'll have his family by his side.