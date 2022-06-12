Photos: Meet The Wife Of Controversial Star Phil Mickelson

ST ALBANS, ENGLAND - JUNE 08: Phil Mickelson of the United States looks on during the Pro-Am ahead of the LIV Golf Invitational at The Centurion Club on June 08, 2022 in St Albans, England. (Photo by Charlie Crowhurst/LIV Golf/Getty Images) Charlie Crowhurst/LIV Golf/Getty Images

Phil Mickelson has officially left the PGA Tour for LIV Golf and he's reportedly getting huge money to do it.

The controversial decision is reportedly putting a lot of money in Mickelson's pockets. He's reportedly agreed to a nine-figure deal with the new LIV Golf Tour.

Mickelson will be getting more money and more time with his family as a result of his controversial decision.

The longtime PGA Tour star has been married to his wife, Amy, since 1996.

LAS VEGAS, NV - NOVEMBER 23: Phil Mickelson celebrates with his wife Amy after defeating Tiger Woods during The Match: Tiger vs Phil at Shadow Creek Golf Course on November 23, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images for The Match)

Phil and Amy have been married for 25-plus years. The happy couple has been through a lot together, including a breast cancer battle for Amy.

The prominent golf couple has three children together.

SPRINGFIELD, NJ - AUGUST 15: Phil Mickelson is surrounded by his wife, Amy (back), daughters Sophia (L), Evan (C) and Amanda (R) after winning the 2005 PGA Championship with a 4-under par 276 on August 15, 2005 in Springfield, New Jersey. (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

Phil competed in his first LIV Golf event this past weekend. He's reportedly set to compete in the U.S. Open next weekend.

Perhaps we'll see the Mickelson family in attendance.

AUGUSTA, GA - APRIL 11: Phil Mickelson and Amy Mickelson during the final round of the 2010 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 11, 2010 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images for Golf Week)

It will be interesting to see how this all plays out for Mickelson, but he'll have his family by his side.