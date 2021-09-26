Photos: Meet The Wife Of European Star Rory McIlroy

The 2021 Ryder Cup wasn’t a great one for Rory McIlroy.

The European golf star struggled through the event’s first two days – and four rounds – as the United States got off to a dominant lead.

While McIlroy played better on Sunday, it is probably too little, too late for Team Europe. The Americans are on their way to a dominant victory.

McIlroy got emotional while speaking to reporters following the event. It’s clear that he truly loves the Ryder Cup.

A very emotional @McIlroyRory speaking after his fine victory in the singles. Sportspeople have tough spells, but it’s never down to not caring…ever. He’s one of the greats and will return to his imperious best. — Gary Lineker 💙 (@GaryLineker) September 26, 2021

McIlroy had some nice support with him in Wisconsin this week. His wife, Erica, was seen by his side throughout the Ryder Cup.

Rory and Erica were married in 2017. They welcomed their first child into the world, a daughter named Poppy, in 2020.

Rory McIlroy might not have played up to par at the Ryder Cup this year, but few golfers in the sport are easier to root for.