Photos: Meet The Wife Of European Star Rory McIlroy

Rory McIlroy at the Ryder Cup in 2021.KOHLER, WISCONSIN - SEPTEMBER 26: Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland and team Europe plays a shot during Sunday Singles Matches of the 43rd Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits on September 26, 2021 in Kohler, Wisconsin. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

The 2021 Ryder Cup wasn’t a great one for Rory McIlroy.

The European golf star struggled through the event’s first two days – and four rounds – as the United States got off to a dominant lead.

While McIlroy played better on Sunday, it is probably too little, too late for Team Europe. The Americans are on their way to a dominant victory.

McIlroy got emotional while speaking to reporters following the event. It’s clear that he truly loves the Ryder Cup.

McIlroy had some nice support with him in Wisconsin this week. His wife, Erica, was seen by his side throughout the Ryder Cup.

Rory and Erica were married in 2017. They welcomed their first child into the world, a daughter named Poppy, in 2020.

Rory McIlroy celebrates with his wife at the Tour Championship.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – AUGUST 25: Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland celebrates with his wife Erica Stoll after winning during the final round of the TOUR Championship at East Lake Golf Club on August 25, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

A photo of Rory McIlroy's wife smiling.

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – JANUARY 18: Erica Stoll, wife of Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland, looks on during round one of the Abu Dhabi HSBC Golf Championship at Abu Dhabi Golf Club on January 18, 2018 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Rory McIlroy and his wife on the PGA Tour.

CHARLOTTE, NC – MAY 09: Rory McIlroy (NIR) displays the winner’s trophy with his wife Erica and baby daughter Poppy on the 18th green after the final round of the Wells Fargo Championship on May 09, 2021, at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, NC. (Photo by Lee Coleman/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Rory McIlroy might not have played up to par at the Ryder Cup this year, but few golfers in the sport are easier to root for.

