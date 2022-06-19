Photos: Meet The Wife Of Golf Star Scottie Scheffler

AUSTIN, TX - MARCH 27: Scottie Scheffler celebrates with his wife, Meredith, after winning the Championship Match of the PGA - World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play on March 27, 2022, at Austin County Club in Austin, TX. (Photo by David Buono/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Scottie Scheffler could be on the verge of another major tournament victory on Sunday.

The PGA Tour star is currently leading the 2022 U.S. Open. He's at -6 for the tournament through five holes. Scheffler is looking like the best golfer in the field right now.

We could be seeing Scottie and his wife, Meredith, celebrating on the 18th green later on Sunday evening.

AUSTIN, TEXAS - MARCH 27: Scottie Scheffler of the United States celebrates with his wife Meredith Scheffler on the 15th green after defeating Kevin Kisner of the United States 4&3 in their finals match to win the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play at Austin Country Club on March 27, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Scottie and Meredith were high school sweethearts. They reportedly met during their time together in school in Texas.

The couple first crossed paths at Highland Park High School in Texas, according to Golf Monthly. Although they attended separate colleges — Scheffler at the University of Texas and Scudder at Texas A&M — their relationship remained strong, with Scheffler ultimately proposing the question in 2020.

Scottie and Meredith got married in December of 2020.

Earlier this year, Meredith was on Scottie's bag during the Par-3 Contest at The Masters in Augusta, Georgia. It was a pretty enjoyable scene.

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 06: Scottie Scheffler of the United States and wife Meredith Scudder during the Par Three Contest prior to the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 06, 2022 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 06: Scottie Scheffler of the United States and wife Meredith Scudder during the Par Three Contest prior to the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 06, 2022 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)

The 2022 season has already been pretty great for Scottie and Meredith, but it could get even better on Sunday afternoon.

The final round of the 2022 U.S. Open is currently airing on NBC.