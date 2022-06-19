Photos: Meet The Wife Of Golf Star Scottie Scheffler
Scottie Scheffler could be on the verge of another major tournament victory on Sunday.
The PGA Tour star is currently leading the 2022 U.S. Open. He's at -6 for the tournament through five holes. Scheffler is looking like the best golfer in the field right now.
We could be seeing Scottie and his wife, Meredith, celebrating on the 18th green later on Sunday evening.
Scottie and Meredith were high school sweethearts. They reportedly met during their time together in school in Texas.
From the New York Post:
The couple first crossed paths at Highland Park High School in Texas, according to Golf Monthly. Although they attended separate colleges — Scheffler at the University of Texas and Scudder at Texas A&M — their relationship remained strong, with Scheffler ultimately proposing the question in 2020.
Scottie and Meredith got married in December of 2020.
Earlier this year, Meredith was on Scottie's bag during the Par-3 Contest at The Masters in Augusta, Georgia. It was a pretty enjoyable scene.
The 2022 season has already been pretty great for Scottie and Meredith, but it could get even better on Sunday afternoon.
The final round of the 2022 U.S. Open is currently airing on NBC.