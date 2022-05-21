Photos: Meet The Wife Of Mito Pereira, Who Is Leading PGA Championship

TULSA, OKLAHOMA - MAY 20: Mito Pereira of Chile reacts to his putt on the seventh green during the second round of the 2022 PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on May 20, 2022 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Southern Hills Country Club hasn't been too kind over the past two days, but Mito Pereira seems to be handling the tough conditions just fine.

Pereira, 27, was outstanding during the second round of the PGA Championship. On Friday, he shot a 6-under 64 to take over the No. 2 spot on the leaderboard.

Then, while most of the field was struggling on Saturday, Pereira shot 2-under par through his first seven holes. Although he had back-to-back bogeys to close out the front nine, the Texas Tech product remains at the top of the leaderboard.

If Pereira can stay steady this Saturday, he'll be in the driver's seat heading into the final round of the PGA Championship.

Pereira won't get ahead of himself, but capturing the Wanamaker Trophy would be a great accomplishment. It would also solidify 2022 being a great year for him.

Earlier this year, Pereira got married to his longtime girlfriend, Antonia Prida. He posted photos from their wedding on Instagram.

Prida may have been Pereira's good luck charm for the Valero Texas Open, where he finished 8-under par.

Pereira is certainly hoping he can top that performance by sealing the deal at Southern Hills.

Pereira has a three-stroke lead over Bubba Watson, Will Zalatoris and the rest of the field.

CBS will have full coverage for the final round of the PGA Championship on Sunday.