Photos: Meet The Wife Of PGA Tour Star Jordan Spieth

Jordan Spieth had an incredible rise to the top of the golf world, but the Texas native had been struggling to perform with consistency over the last year-plus. That might be changing this weekend.

The three-time major champion is very much in contention heading into the final day of the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Golf Course in Texas.

“Today was a day where I look at the last couple years and potentially say that would have been a 2- or 3-over and taken me all the way out of the tournament, and I like the progression I’ve been able to make,” Spieth said after the round on Saturday. “I feel comfortable going into tomorrow that I can shoot a good score. If it happens, it happens, and if it doesn’t, it doesn’t. But I learned a bit about what was going on when I really felt kind of the nerves kick in today, and hopefully compensate for that tomorrow and hit some better shots.”

Spieth, whose last PGA Tour win came in 2017, could add win No. 12 on Sunday afternoon. He’s only one shot back of the leader, Xander Schauffele.

It’s been a while since we saw Spieth and his wife, Annie, celebrating on the 18th green, but we could have that later this evening.

Jordan and Annie were married 2018. They could get to celebrate their first PGA Tour win as a married couple later today in their home state.

Rickie Fowler, Jason Dufner, Jimmy Walker and Zach Johnson, among others, all attended the happy couple’s wedding in 2018. It was surely a joyous day.

Perhaps we’ll have another Spieth-themed celebration later this evening.

Jordan Spieth is set to tee off in his final round at 1:50 p.m. E.T. The final round will be televised on CBS.