Photos: Meet The Wife Of PGA Tour Star Jordan Spieth

Jordan Spieth standing with his wife on the golf course.PARIS, FRANCE - SEPTEMBER 30: Jordan Spieth of the United States and fiance Annie Verret react following defeat during singles matches of the 2018 Ryder Cup at Le Golf National on September 30, 2018 in Paris, France. (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

Jordan Spieth had an incredible rise to the top of the golf world, but the Texas native had been struggling to perform with consistency over the last year-plus. That might be changing this weekend.

The three-time major champion is very much in contention heading into the final day of the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Golf Course in Texas.

“Today was a day where I look at the last couple years and potentially say that would have been a 2- or 3-over and taken me all the way out of the tournament, and I like the progression I’ve been able to make,” Spieth said after the round on Saturday. “I feel comfortable going into tomorrow that I can shoot a good score. If it happens, it happens, and if it doesn’t, it doesn’t. But I learned a bit about what was going on when I really felt kind of the nerves kick in today, and hopefully compensate for that tomorrow and hit some better shots.”

Spieth, whose last PGA Tour win came in 2017, could add win No. 12 on Sunday afternoon. He’s only one shot back of the leader, Xander Schauffele.

It’s been a while since we saw Spieth and his wife, Annie, celebrating on the 18th green, but we could have that later this evening.

Jordan and Annie were married 2018. They could get to celebrate their first PGA Tour win as a married couple later today in their home state.

The longtime couple married in Dallas, Texas in 2018.

FORT WORTH, TX – MAY 29: Jordan Spieth hugs his girlfriend, Annie Verret, after winning the DEAN & DELUCA Invitational at Colonial Country Club on May 29, 2016 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA – APRIL 10: Annie Verret, wife of Jordan Spieth of the United States (not pictured), looks on during the Par 3 Contest prior to the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 10, 2019 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

INCHEON CITY, SOUTH KOREA – OCTOBER 10: Jordan Spieth of the United States Team kisses his girlfriend Annie Verret on the 18th green after the Spieth /Johnson team beat the Day/Schwartzel team 1up during the Saturday foursomes matches at The Presidents Cup at Jack Nicklaus Golf Club Korea on October 10, 2015 in Songdo IBD, Incheon City, South Korea. (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)

Rickie Fowler, Jason Dufner, Jimmy Walker and Zach Johnson, among others, all attended the happy couple’s wedding in 2018. It was surely a joyous day.

Golf nerds clean up well.

Perhaps we’ll have another Spieth-themed celebration later this evening.

Jordan Spieth is set to tee off in his final round at 1:50 p.m. E.T. The final round will be televised on CBS.

