ST ANDREWS, SCOTLAND -Photos: Meet The Wife Of The Open Co-Leader Rory McIlroy JULY 16: Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland reacts on the 10th hole during Day Three of The 150th Open at St Andrews Old Course on July 16, 2022 in St Andrews, Scotland. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images) Andrew Redington/Getty Images

The final round of The Open is underway at St. Andrews. Co-leader Rory McIlroy will tee off in about an hour.

McIlroy is looking for his first major championship since The Open back in 2014. He's currently tied atop the leaderboard with Viktor Hovland at 16-under par for the weekend.

If McIlroy takes home the Claret Jug later today, he'll celebrate with his wife Erica Stoll McIlroy. The pair have been married since 2017 and together since 2015, so this would be their first chance to celebrate one of Rory's major wins.

A New York native and former PGA of America employee, Erica first met Rory at the 2012 Ryder Cup. He helped Europe earn a big win back then. Perhaps he'll do the same today.

Erica is pretty lowkey with her public profile, and while she has an Instagram account, it is private. Rory has shared some photos of the two of them together over the years on his Instagram though.

Rory and Erica also have one daughter, Poppy Kennedy McIlroy, who was born in September 2020.

You can watch Rory, Hovland and the rest of the remaining field during the final round of The Open on NBC.