Photos: Meet The Woman With Tiger Woods Watching Serena Williams

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 31: Erica Herman and Tiger Woods look on prior to the Women's Singles Second Round match between Anett Kontaveit of Estonia and Serena Williams of the United States on Day Three of the 2022 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 31, 2022 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images) Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

Tiger Woods is watching Serena Williams at the U.S. Open on Wednesday night.

Williams, arguably the greatest tennis player ever, is in the second round of the U.S. Open. She's currently playing at Arthur Ashe, with the match airing on ESPN.

Woods is one of several celebrities in attendance.

Woods is sitting next to his longtime girlfriend, Erica Herman, at Wednesday night's match.

The legendary golf star and his girlfriend, a former employee at his restaurant, The Woods in Jupiter, Florida, have been dating for several years.

Herman, who worked her way up through the restaurant industry before landing a job at Tiger's restaurant, has been spotted at several sporting events in recent years.

Tiger and Erica are locked in on Wednesday night.

Woods and Herman have been dating for several years. Woods previously dated Olympian Lindsey Vonn.

JERSEY CITY, NJ - SEPTEMBER 30: Captain's assistant Tiger Woods of the U.S. Team and Erica Herman look on during Saturday four-ball matches of the Presidents Cup at Liberty National Golf Club on September 30, 2017 in Jersey City, New Jersey. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

PARIS, FRANCE - SEPTEMBER 28: Tiger Woods of the United States watches on with girlfriend Erica Herman during the afternoon foursome matches of the 2018 Ryder Cup at Le Golf National on September 28, 2018 in Paris, France. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)

PARIS, FRANCE - SEPTEMBER 27: Tiger Woods of the United States and girlfriend Erica Herman depart the opening ceremony for the 2018 Ryder Cup at Le Golf National on September 27, 2018 in Paris, France. (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

There are several celebrities in attendance at Williams' match on Wednesday night.

Zendaya, Anthony Anderson, Spike Lee, Gladys Knight, Steve Nash and Chelsea Handler, among others, are also watching the big second round match.

Williams' second round match, from Arthur Ashe Stadium, is currently airing on ESPN.