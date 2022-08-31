Photos: Meet The Woman With Tiger Woods Watching Serena Williams
Tiger Woods is watching Serena Williams at the U.S. Open on Wednesday night.
Williams, arguably the greatest tennis player ever, is in the second round of the U.S. Open. She's currently playing at Arthur Ashe, with the match airing on ESPN.
Woods is one of several celebrities in attendance.
Woods is sitting next to his longtime girlfriend, Erica Herman, at Wednesday night's match.
The legendary golf star and his girlfriend, a former employee at his restaurant, The Woods in Jupiter, Florida, have been dating for several years.
Herman, who worked her way up through the restaurant industry before landing a job at Tiger's restaurant, has been spotted at several sporting events in recent years.
Tiger and Erica are locked in on Wednesday night.
Woods and Herman have been dating for several years. Woods previously dated Olympian Lindsey Vonn.
Zendaya, Anthony Anderson, Spike Lee, Gladys Knight, Steve Nash and Chelsea Handler, among others, are also watching the big second round match.
