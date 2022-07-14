Photos: Meet Tiger Woods' Girlfriend Before The Open Championship

PARIS, FRANCE - SEPTEMBER 28: Tiger Woods of the United States watches on with girlfriend Erica Herman during the afternoon foursome matches of the 2018 Ryder Cup at Le Golf National on September 28, 2018 in Paris, France. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)

The fourth and final major championship of the 2022 golf season has arrived.

Thursday morning, The Open Championship from St. Andrews will begin play. Tiger Woods, a 15-time major champion, is set to partake in this year's Open Championship.

Woods has been over in Europe for more than a week, now. He passed on playing in the U.S. Open in order to get healthier for The Open Championship.

Erica Herman, the longtime girlfriend of Tiger Woods, has joined her boyfriend over in Europe.

Tiger Woods and Erica Herman have been dating for several years. They reportedly met through work, as Erica, who came up in the restaurant industry, worked for Tiger's restaurant, The Woods, in Jupiter, Florida.

The happy couple has been together for several years, with Erica being right off the No. 18 green when Tiger won The Masters back in 2019.

Tiger and Erica have since been seen together at several prominent golf tournaments.

Earlier this year, Erica Herman was by Tiger Woods' side when he was inducted into the hall of fame.

Tiger was accompanied by his two children, as well.

Perhaps we'll see Tiger and Erica celebrating off the No. 18 green at St. Andrews later this weekend.

The 2022 Open Championship begins play on Thursday morning.