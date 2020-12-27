Photos: Paulina Gretzky Appeared To Enjoy Her Vacation

Life has been pretty good for Dustin Johnson as of late.

The golf star finally won The Masters back in November. Johnson dominated the field at Augusta National for his first Masters win in an extremely rare late fall major tournament.

“I finally got one,” Johnson told his fiancee, Paulina Gretzky, following his win at Augusta National back in November.

Johnson has since been enjoying a lot of family time. The star golfer has been with Paulina Gretzky, the daughter of the legendary NHL player, for several years. The happy couple has two children together.

Gretzky and Johnson recently enjoyed a tropical vacation together. The daughter of the legendary NHL star shared some photos of the trip on her Instagram account.

It appeared to be a pretty fun time:

There appeared to be some golf played on the trip, too. Gretzky unveiled a pretty smooth swing during the trip. That’s not too surprising, considering who her dad is and who her longtime partner is.

Still, this is impressive:

What a swing from Paulina! pic.twitter.com/5g3gGuocnp — Trent (@BarstoolTrent) December 19, 2020

Life has clearly been pretty good for Dustin Johnson and Paulina Gretzky as of late.

You can follow Paulina on her Instagram account here.