Dustin Johnson doubled his major championship total on Sunday afternoon.The 2016 U.S. Open champion dominated the field at Augusta National this weekend. Johnson finished on Sunday with a final score of -20, winning The Masters in a rare November tournament.

Johnson, a South Carolina native, came into Sunday’s round with a four-stroke lead at -16. He finished the tournament with a five-stroke lead, taking home the prestigious major championship.

The Masters champion was quickly joined on the No. 18 green by his longtime partner, Paulina Gretzky. The daughter of the NHL legend was immediately trending on social media.

Paulina waiting for Dustin to finish pic.twitter.com/02zOodNjRP — CJ Fogler #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) November 15, 2020

Dustin and Paulina enjoyed a special moment on the No. 18 green following the win.

Paulina’s outfit was especially noticeable on Sunday. According to sports business insider Darren Rovell, adidas set it up.

“Yes, for what adidas pays DJ, they get head-to-toe apparel rights to Paulina too. This outfit was not put together yesterday,” he reports.

Yes, for what adidas pays DJ, they get head-to-toe apparel rights to Paulina too. This outfit was not put together yesterday. pic.twitter.com/bDoQCu98Gm — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) November 15, 2020

That’s some pretty good marketing for adidas on Masters Sunday.

Congrats to D.J. and Paulina on the special day.