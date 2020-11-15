The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Photos: Paulina Gretzky Goes Viral At The Masters On Sunday

Paulina Gretzky in the final round at The Masters.AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 15: Paulina Gretzky, fiancée of Dustin Johnson of the United States (not pictured), reacts on the 18th green after Johnson won the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on November 15, 2020 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Dustin Johnson doubled his major championship total on Sunday afternoon.The 2016 U.S. Open champion dominated the field at Augusta National this weekend. Johnson finished on Sunday with a final score of -20, winning The Masters in a rare November tournament.

Johnson, a South Carolina native, came into Sunday’s round with a four-stroke lead at -16. He finished the tournament with a five-stroke lead, taking home the prestigious major championship.

The Masters champion was quickly joined on the No. 18 green by his longtime partner, Paulina Gretzky. The daughter of the NHL legend was immediately trending on social media.

Dustin and Paulina enjoyed a special moment on the No. 18 green following the win.

The Masters - Final Round

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA – NOVEMBER 15: Dustin Johnson of the United States celebrates with fiancée Paulina Gretzky after winning the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on November 15, 2020 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Paulina’s outfit was especially noticeable on Sunday. According to sports business insider Darren Rovell, adidas set it up.

“Yes, for what adidas pays DJ, they get head-to-toe apparel rights to Paulina too. This outfit was not put together yesterday,” he reports.

That’s some pretty good marketing for adidas on Masters Sunday.

Congrats to D.J. and Paulina on the special day.


About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.