Photos: Rory McIlroy Is Married To Former PGA Tour Employee

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FL - MAY 11: Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland plays his shot from the 11th tee during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship on the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on May 11, 2018 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Rory McIlroy appears to be on the verge of another PGA Tour win on Sunday afternoon.

The Ireland native is leading the field at the Canadian Open on Sunday. He's at -19 for the tournament, three strokes up on the rest of the field.

It could be a celebratory day for Rory and his family.

The longtime PGA Tour star is actually married to a former PGA employee. Rory and Erica Stoll have been married since 2017.

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - JANUARY 18: Erica Stoll, wife of Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland, looks on during round one of the Abu Dhabi HSBC Golf Championship at Abu Dhabi Golf Club on January 18, 2018 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Rory and Erica actually met through golf.

The Ireland native was running late at the Ryder Cup back in 2012. Erica was the one who drove him to his tee time.

“Erica that week was always the one that was checking us in and out. She was there at transportation, so she was always in the car park [by the clubhouse],” McIlroy told reporters in 2019. “But yeah, it’s still cool to look around and think about that week, and obviously everything that’s happened since then. It’s pretty cool.”

Rory and Erica stayed in touch and ended up dating. They were married in 2017.

The happy couple welcomed their first child into the world in 2020.

CHARLOTTE, NC - MAY 09: Rory McIlroy (NIR) displays the winner's trophy with his wife Erica and baby daughter Poppy on the 18th green after the final round of the Wells Fargo Championship on May 09, 2021, at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, NC. (Photo by Lee Coleman/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

It could be a happy Sunday for the McIlroy family.