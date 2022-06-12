Photos: Rory McIlroy Is Married To Former PGA Tour Employee
Rory McIlroy appears to be on the verge of another PGA Tour win on Sunday afternoon.
The Ireland native is leading the field at the Canadian Open on Sunday. He's at -19 for the tournament, three strokes up on the rest of the field.
It could be a celebratory day for Rory and his family.
The longtime PGA Tour star is actually married to a former PGA employee. Rory and Erica Stoll have been married since 2017.
Rory and Erica actually met through golf.
The Ireland native was running late at the Ryder Cup back in 2012. Erica was the one who drove him to his tee time.
“Erica that week was always the one that was checking us in and out. She was there at transportation, so she was always in the car park [by the clubhouse],” McIlroy told reporters in 2019. “But yeah, it’s still cool to look around and think about that week, and obviously everything that’s happened since then. It’s pretty cool.”
Rory and Erica stayed in touch and ended up dating. They were married in 2017.
The happy couple welcomed their first child into the world in 2020.
It could be a happy Sunday for the McIlroy family.