Photos Show The Scene At Tiger Woods’ Car Accident

On Tuesday afternoon, California authorities confirmed that Tiger Woods was involved in a serious car accident.

Paramedics transported the 15-time major champion to the hospital as a result of the one-car accident in the Los Angeles, California area on Tuesday morning. Details of Woods’ condition remain unknown at the moment.

The LA County Sheriffs office has since confirmed the accident in a statement on Twitter. “Mr. Woods was extricated from the wreck with the ‘jaws of life’ by Los Angeles County firefighters and paramedics, then transported to a local hospital by ambulance for his injuries,” the LA County Sheriffs’ statement reads.

While details of his condition remain scarce, photos of the car accident have surfaced. The photos show the vehicle on its side, with major damage to the front of the car.

Photos show the driver side door pinned down.

Here’s one photo of the accident.

Woods’ agent Mark Steinberg released a statement confirming Woods is in the hospital and currently undergoing surgery.

“Tiger Woods was in a single-car accident this morning in California where he suffered multiple leg injuries,” he said in the statement. “He is currently in surgery and we thank you for your privacy and support.”

Woods recently underwent a fifth back surgery. He was hoping to make a full recovery for the Masters in April.

Hopefully Woods will make a full recovery.