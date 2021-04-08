Photos: The Masters Has Some Special Guests On Thursday

The 2021 Masters at Augusta National is off and running. Play began Thursday morning, and several celebrity guests were in attendance to watch the action.

It’s been just six months since the last Masters tournament took place. The prestigious competition was moved from the usual April to November in 2020 due to the circumstances surrounding the pandemic.

The 2020 Masters didn’t allow any fans to attend. The same couldn’t be said for this week’s tournament. Plenty of fans are in attendance to watch the action, including several well-known sports stars.

Kansas City Chiefs teammates Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce are at August National on Thursday. So is projected No. 1 overall pick in the upcoming 2021 NFL Draft, Trevor Lawrence.

Take a look.

Dustin Johnson won the 2020 Masters for the first time in his illustrious career. The 36-year-old shot 20-under, a course record. He’ll try and become the fourth golfer in the history of the sport to repeat as Masters champion.

It’s been a rough going for the world’s best thus far, though. Johnson finished two-over after his first round of action, tied for 36th overall. The leading score so far is three-under, currently held by Brian Harman, Hideki Matsuyama and Patrick Reed.

Conditions are proving difficult so far at this year’s competition. We have yet to see much consistency, but that could change Friday and heading into the weekend.

Tune into ESPN to catch live coverage of the 2021 Masters at Augusta National.