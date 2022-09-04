Photos: Tiger Woods, Girlfriend Went Viral This Week

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 31: Erica Herman and Tiger Woods look on prior to the Women's Singles Second Round match between Anett Kontaveit of Estonia and Serena Williams of the United States on Day Three of the 2022 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 31, 2022 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images) Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

It was an eventful week for Tiger Woods and his longtime girlfriend.

Earlier this week, the legendary PGA Tour star and his longtime girlfriend, Erica Herman, went viral at the U.S. Open in New York.

Woods and Herman were sitting in Serena Williams' player's box for the second round of the 2022 U.S. Open in Queens.

It looked like Woods and Herman had a fun time.

Williams won her second round match, advancing to the next round of the U.S. Open, where she ultimately lost.

Woods and Herman are reportedly close friends of Williams.

NEW YORK, USA, August 31: Tiger Woods reacts as Serena Williams of the United States wins the first set against Anett Kontaveit of Estonia on Arthur Ashe Stadium in the Women's Singles second round match during the US Open Tennis Championship 2022 at the USTA National Tennis Centre on August 31st 2022 in Flushing, Queens, New York City. (Photo by Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images) Tim Clayton - Corbis/Getty Images

Woods posted a special message for Williams following her loss in the third round on Friday night.

"You’re literally the greatest on and off the court. Thank you for inspiring all of us to pursue our dreams. I love you little sis!!!!!!" he wrote.

Well said, Tiger.