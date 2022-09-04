Photos: Tiger Woods, Girlfriend Went Viral This Week
It was an eventful week for Tiger Woods and his longtime girlfriend.
Earlier this week, the legendary PGA Tour star and his longtime girlfriend, Erica Herman, went viral at the U.S. Open in New York.
Woods and Herman were sitting in Serena Williams' player's box for the second round of the 2022 U.S. Open in Queens.
It looked like Woods and Herman had a fun time.
Williams won her second round match, advancing to the next round of the U.S. Open, where she ultimately lost.
Woods and Herman are reportedly close friends of Williams.
Woods posted a special message for Williams following her loss in the third round on Friday night.
"You’re literally the greatest on and off the court. Thank you for inspiring all of us to pursue our dreams. I love you little sis!!!!!!" he wrote.
Well said, Tiger.