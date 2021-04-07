Report: There Was 1 Sole Cause Of Tiger Woods’ Car Accident

Last week, detectives announced that they had determined the cause of Tiger Woods‘ serious car accident in Southern California in late February. However, the information was being kept a secret due to privacy concerns for the star golfer.

That changed this week, though.

According to a report from TMZ Sports, Woods waived his right to privacy, allowing the detectives to release the accident report.

Woods’ accident was caused by excessive speed, according to the report. Woods was reportedly driving 83 miles per hour in a 45 MPH zone at the time of the crash. The speed of the car is believed to be the sole cause of the accident.

The superstar golfer suffered serious leg injuries in the crash that required emergency surgery. Woods has since been able to leave the hospital and begin his recovery process at home. The 2019 Masters champion announced an update on his recovery last month and appears to be in good spirits.

From the report:

Woods, a 15-time major champion, continues to recover from his serious leg injuries. He would typically be getting ready to play in The Masters this week, but he is forced to miss this year’s tournament.

“I went over and saw him a couple of times last week and tried to go over a couple times during the week whenever I’m home and see him,” Justin Thomas said. “We texted Friday morning, and he said it’s kind of starting to set in. He’s bummed he’s not here playing practice rounds with us, and we hate it, too.”

Hopefully we’ll get to see Woods back at The Masters in 2022.

The first round of this year's Masters is set to begin on Thursday morning.