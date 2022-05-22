Predicting When Tiger Woods Will Play Another Tournament

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 03: Tiger Woods of the United States warms up in the practice area prior to the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 03, 2022 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

When will Tiger Woods play again?

The 15-time major champion withdrew from the PGA Championship after Saturday's round. Woods appeared to be in serious pain following Saturday's round. He decided to withdraw before the final round on Sunday.

Woods, who is a little more than a year removed from his serious car accident in Southern California - which resulted in multiple significant leg injuries - could play again at the U.S. Open outside of Boston in three weeks.

However, it seems more likely that Woods could take extra time to recover and gear up for The Open Championship at St. Andrews.

Others, meanwhile, see Woods showing up for the U.S. Open in three weeks.

When do you see Tiger Woods playing next?