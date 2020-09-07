Dustin Johnson has been on the receiving end of several congratulatory messages after becoming the FedEx Cup champion on Monday. The White House is the latest to send a message to Johnson after his big day.

President Donald Trump sent a message via Twitter to Johnson on Monday. He called Johnson a “true winner” and congratulated him for his success this year.

“Congratulations to Dustin Johnson on not only a great winning streak and golf season, but on capping it off with a fantastic PGA Tour Championship and becoming the 2020 FEDEXCUP Champion,” Trump said on Twitter. “Dustin is a true WINNER in so many ways!”

This isn’t the first time Trump has spent time tweeting about Johnson. The president spent time at Trump National Golf Club in Jupiter, Florida playing with Johnson and the legendary Tiger Woods back in 2017.

Trump has clearly been a fan of Johnson for some time now. Take a look at his latest congratulatory message for Johnson, the 2020 FedEx Cup champion, in the tweet below.

Congratulations to Dustin Johnson @DJohnsonPGA on not only a great winning streak and golf season, but on capping it off with a fantastic @PGA Tour Championship and becoming the 2020 FEDEXCUP Champion. Dustin is a true WINNER in so many ways! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 7, 2020

Dustin Johnson winning the 2020 FedEx Cup champion caps off what’s been a tremendous year for the 36-year-old. He won both the Tour Championship and Northern Trust and finished second in both the PGA Championship and Northern Trust.

This is the first time in Johnson’s career he’s become the FedEx Cup champion.