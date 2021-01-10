The Spun

President Trump Golf Course Expected To Lose Major Event

One of President Trump’s top golf courses is expected to lose a major event once he leaves office, according to a golf insider.

The 2022 PGA Championship is scheduled to be hosted by Trump National Bedminster golf club in New Jersey.

However, the PGA of America is expected to change venues once President Trump leaves office, according to a report.

Golfweek’s Eamon Lynch explained what will happen in his latest column:

“The odds that ’22′s PGA Championship will happen as scheduled in New Jersey are about as good as the chances of you or I winning it. Seth Waugh, the PGA of America’s CEO, was a banker and has an alert eye for high-risk exposure. He knows that Trumpism is likely to be an equally incendiary force in the ’22 midterm elections and that any affiliation is poisonous. Waugh will be forced to move the event and face down a small but vocal faction of his membership who remain true believers. Moving its major from Trump National has been debated internally at the PGA for more than two years, but executives have been reluctant to antagonize a famously vindictive man who controls the Internal Revenue Service. Such concerns melt away in 10 days, if not sooner,” he wrote.

It will be interesting to see how the sports world interacts with President Trump once he’s out of office, especially in the golf world.

As of now, it seems like most will attempt to separate themselves.


