President Trump Reacts To Endorsement From Jack Nicklaus

With the 2020 United States presidential election just five days away, golf legend Jack Nicklaus just revealed that he’s voting for President Donald Trump. He released a long statement on his social media accounts.

“I’m just a guy from Ohio and a Midwestern middle-class family, whose grandfathers both worked on the railroad. They gave their son – my father – the opportunity to pursue his education and his American Dream,” Nicklaus wrote in his statement. “I was taught strong family values and worked hard to pursue my own dreams – my own American dream. I also believe that Donald Trump’s policies will bring the American Dream to many families across the nation who are still trying to achieve it.”

In addition to talking about the American dream, Nicklaus also addressed Trump’s attitude and social media activity.

“You might not like the way our President says or tweets some things – and trust me, I have told him that! – but I have learned to look past that and focus on what he’s tried to accomplish. This is not a personality contest; it’s about patriotism, policies and the people they impact.”

Trump quickly responded to Nicklaus’ endorsement, saying “Jack, this is a great honor. Thank you!”

Jack, this is a Great Honor. Thank you! https://t.co/60WWISm5hs — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 29, 2020

Since the election is just around the corner, we’ll most likely see a plethora of celebrities endorse either Joe Biden or Donald Trump in the coming days.

As of right now, the United States is expecting a record turnout for voting this year.